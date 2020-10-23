The Buccaneers are negotiating a contract with Brown, with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times relaying that the deal is "99 percent" done.

Though Adam Schefter of ESPN previously suggested that Seattle was still in the mix for the wideout's services, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network believes that "if all goes well -- and (Brown) and the (Buccaneers) expect it to -- he'll sign by the beginning of next week and be ready to play" as soon as Week 9, when he's eligible to be reinstated from his suspension. If that's the case, he would be joining a Tampa Bay wide receiver corps that already rosters top-shelf talents in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.