Ravens coach John Harbaugh believes Brown isn't eligible to sign with an NFL team at the moment, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Harbaugh was responding to media inquiries after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he thought Brown would be a good fit in the Baltimore locker room. Brown's history of contentious relationships with teammates might seem to suggest otherwise, but the real issue is an ongoing investigation into a series of off-field incidents from the past year. Brown likely will be suspended once the NFL concludes its investigation.