Antonio Brown: Not likely to play again this year
Brown is unlikely to play again during the 2019 season, Adam Schefter reports.
Brown dominated the headlines from Week 17 of last season through the first three weeks of the current campaign. Since that point, he's remained unemployed as he attempts to recoup guaranteed portions of his contracts from both the Raiders and Patriots. On top of that situation, he's facing allegations of sexual misconduct, for which he'll meet with the NFL on Thursday. If he inks another deal with a team before the end of the year, the league likely will place Brown on the commissioner's exempt list while continuing its investigation, which would make it difficult for the wide receiver to suit up once more this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...