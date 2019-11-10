Brown is unlikely to play again during the 2019 season, Adam Schefter reports.

Brown dominated the headlines from Week 17 of last season through the first three weeks of the current campaign. Since that point, he's remained unemployed as he attempts to recoup guaranteed portions of his contracts from both the Raiders and Patriots. On top of that situation, he's facing allegations of sexual misconduct, for which he'll meet with the NFL on Thursday. If he inks another deal with a team before the end of the year, the league likely will place Brown on the commissioner's exempt list while continuing its investigation, which would make it difficult for the wide receiver to suit up once more this season.