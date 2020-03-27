Antonio Brown: Not wanted in Tampa
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Brown wouldn't be a fit with the team, ESPN.com's Jenna Laine reports.
Tom Brady reportedly had interest in bringing Brown to his next NFL stop, but Arians was quick to shut down the rumors, noting that he knows the wide receiver (from their time together in Pittsburgh) and doesn't think he'd be a good fit in the Bucs' locker room. It isn't even clear that Brown will be allowed to play in the NFL in 2020, due to his recent track record of off-field problems, per Chris Cwik of Yahoo Sports. The 31-year-old wide receiver made one appearance for the Patriots in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty wide receiver winners and losers
Two big trades altered the Dynasty landscape at the wide receiver position.
-
Chase Claypool Prospect Profile
It's hard to stand out in the absolutely loaded 2020 wide receiver draft class, but at 6-4...
-
3/26 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew debates where to rank WRs and TEs in dynasty following free agency moves, including...
-
Dynasty RB winners and losers
Kenyan Drake was a big winner, but what about Ronald Jones and Austin Ekeler?
-
2020 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Post-free agency PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our first post-free agency PPR mock draft as things begins to slow...