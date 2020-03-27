Play

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Brown wouldn't be a fit with the team, ESPN.com's Jenna Laine reports.

Tom Brady reportedly had interest in bringing Brown to his next NFL stop, but Arians was quick to shut down the rumors, noting that he knows the wide receiver (from their time together in Pittsburgh) and doesn't think he'd be a good fit in the Bucs' locker room. It isn't even clear that Brown will be allowed to play in the NFL in 2020, due to his recent track record of off-field problems, per Chris Cwik of Yahoo Sports. The 31-year-old wide receiver made one appearance for the Patriots in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories