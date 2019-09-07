The Raiders released Brown on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It appeared that Brown and the Raiders had put the past behind them after Brown's apology to the team, but Brown revealed Saturday morning that the team rescinded his $30 million in guaranteed money. At that point, Brown asked for his release, and the Raiders granted his wish. This has been an odd and enduring saga, but it was assumed that this is how it would end. Brown is free to sign with a new team at any point.

