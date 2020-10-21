The Seahawks are "positioned to make a push to sign" Brown, who is eligible to be reinstated from his suspension after Week 8, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The report notes that other teams are also interested in the wideout, though it's worth noting that it's still possible the league could extend Brown's suspension beyond Week 8. If that doesn't happen, however, he could return to play in the second half of the current NFL campaign. If Brown ends up with Seattle, his QB and team context would be very favorable, but for now Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are entrenched as the team's top wideouts.