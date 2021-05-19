Brown underwent a knee procedure Tuesday and is facing a 3-to-4 week timetable for recovery that should allow him to be ready for training camp, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Brown's procedure was apparently due to some discomfort, but it doesn't appear to be an issue in regards to his status for the upcoming campaign. Barring a setback of some kind, Brown should sign a one-year contract with the Buccaneers once he passes a physical. The veteran is coming off of a campaign with Tampa Bay in which he racked up 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns over eight regular-season games.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Still needs to pass physical•
-
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Stays with Tampa•
-
Antonio Brown: Unhappy with Tampa's offer•
-
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Gets in end zone during SB LV win•
-
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Suiting up in Super Bowl•
-
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Listed as questionable, should play•