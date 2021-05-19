Brown underwent a knee procedure Tuesday and is facing a 3-to-4 week timetable for recovery that should allow him to be ready for training camp, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Brown's procedure was apparently due to some discomfort, but it doesn't appear to be an issue in regards to his status for the upcoming campaign. Barring a setback of some kind, Brown should sign a one-year contract with the Buccaneers once he passes a physical. The veteran is coming off of a campaign with Tampa Bay in which he racked up 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns over eight regular-season games.