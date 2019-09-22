Brown announced Sunday via his personal Twitter account that he doesn't intend to return to the NFL. "Will not be playing in the NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the NFLPA hold them accountable," Brown wrote.

As Tom Pelissero of NFL Network suggests, Brown's comments seemingly imply that the Patriots -- who released him Friday -- aren't planning on paying the receiver his $9 million signing bonus, nor the nearly $1 million remaining on his base salary. The seven-time Pro Bowler could certainly change his mind and revisit a return to the NFL, but his future remains clouded in any case while the league continues to investigate a sexual assault allegation levied against him earlier this month. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Saturday that "a few teams" had expressed interest in his client following his release from New England, but noted that no deal was expected to happen until the NFL's investigation was resolved.