Antonio Brown: Suspect of investigation in Florida
A police spokesman confirmed Brown is a suspect in connection with an alleged battery incident that occurred Tuesday at his home in Hollywood, Fla., ESPN.com reports.
An investigation into the matter remains ongoing, and police have relayed that the case doesn't involve a domestic dispute. Brown hasn't been arrested or charged as a result of the incident at this point.
