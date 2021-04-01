Brown has discussed re-signing with Tampa Bay, but the two sides remain far apart on money, NFL.com reports.

The Bucs otherwise have managed to retain their top free agents, including RB Leonard Fournette and TE Rob Gronkowski. A return to Tampa would keep Brown in one of the best offenses in the league, but it also would keep him on a roster where he's unlikely to rise any higher than the No. 3 receiver spot. Of course, Brown may be looking at limited options, as his legal/off-field history likely means a number of teams won't consider signing him. He caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four TDs in only eight regular-season games for the Bucs last year, adding 8/81/2 in three playoff appearances.