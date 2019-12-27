Brown has a workout with the Saints on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The four-time, First-Team All-Pro has been a free agent since being released by the Patriots after Week 2 and has suggested, among other things, that he's done with the NFL over the past three months, but he's now in the Big Easy for an official workout. Michael Thomas (hand) set the single-season reception record (145) last week against the Titans, but the Saints haven't received significant production from the rest of their wide receivers. Brown was let go by New England after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced and also has been attempting to recoup lost guaranteed money from his contract. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the NFL has indicated the the 31-year-old likely will be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list if signed, at least until the investigation into the allegations is completed.