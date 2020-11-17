Callaway reverted to the Dolphins' practice squad Monday after going without a single snap during Sunday's 29-21 win against the Chargers, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The 2018 fourth-round draft choice of Cleveland was active for the first time all year Sunday, after serving a seven-game suspension to begin the season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. Even without Preston Williams (foot) available for the contest, there still was no role reserved for Callaway in the Miami passing attack. Over 20 games played for the Browns between 2018 and 2019, Callaway accumulated 51 receptions for 675 yards with six total touchdowns.