Callaway (suspension) completed his suspension and will return to practice Wednesday, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

The 23-year-old will join Miami's practice squad now that his lengthy suspension is complete, and he could quickly make his way to the active roster if he looks good in practice. Callaway could be active in the passing game early on if/when he joins the active roster, as the Dolphins are in search of weapons for rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.