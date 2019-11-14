Antonio Callaway: Facing 10-game suspension
Callaway, who the Browns waived Thursday, is awaiting word on his appeal of a looming 10-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rapoport adds that Callaway maintains that the infraction that has the wideout poised to serve another NFL suspension stems from a tainted CBD product. While this adds another layer to the Browns' reasoning behind parting ways with Callaway, it's not the only factor the team considered after the 2018 fourth-rounder was benched in Week 10 for being a late arrival for this past Sunday's win over the Bills.
