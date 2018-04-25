Antonio Callaway: Fails drug test at combine

Callaway failed a drug test at the NFL Scouting Combine, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

There are conflicting reports about the results of the test. First, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network referenced Callaway's agent Malki Kawa, who said the wide receiver was "over-hydrated" at the time of the test, hence the diluted sample. However, such a result can be indicative of a positive test for marijuana, which was eventually reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. Either way, Callaway's reputation is tainted further after sitting out the 2017 season for his involvement in credit card fraud and other transgressions, including a sexual assault allegation and a misdemeanor marijuana citation. There's no denying his talent -- he combined for 89 catches for 1,399 yards (15.7 per) and seven touchdowns between 2015 and 2016 -- but more organizations may shy away from him in the draft due to the most-recent lapse in judgement.