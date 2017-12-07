Antonio Callaway: Hires agent, enters 2018 NFL Draft

Callaway has reportedly signed with an agent and will enter the 2018 NFL Draft, according to Nick de la Torre of Gator Country reports.

Callaway will be a polarizing figure in the upcoming draft as a talented player who also spent the 2017 season suspended amid an investigation for credit card fraud. His skills are beyond reproach; Callaway took home Freshman First Team All-America honors in 2015 and caught 54 of 91 targets for 721 yards and three scores as a sophomore. However, he'll enter the NFL a bit undersized (5-11, 197) with plenty of questions to answer regarding his off-field issues in addition to the fact that he hasn't played a down of competitive football since the 2016 season.

