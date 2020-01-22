Antonio Callaway: Joins XFL club
Callaway (suspension) was claimed off waivers Jan. 16 by the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers, ESPN.com reports.
Shortly after Callaway was released by the Browns in mid-November, the NFL handed the wideout a 10-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. Since he won't be eligible to compete in the NFL until the second half of the 2020 season, Callaway will stay involved in football by joining the newly reincarnated XFL, which will begin its season Feb. 8. A 2018 fourth-round pick who recorded 51 catches for 675 yards and five touchdowns over 20 career games in Cleveland, Callaway will be one of the more accomplished players suiting up for the upstart league.
