Antonio Callaway: Loses suspension appeal
Callaway lost his appeal and will serve a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It did not take long for a final decision on Callaway's suspension to be rendered, and he will now be forced to sit out for the second time this year. Callaway is currently on waivers after being released by the Browns, which allows him to be claimed by any of the 31 other teams. The looming suspension certainly won't help his chances of landing with another team, though, so it remains to be seen both where he will land and when he will play next.
