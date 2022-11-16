Callaway was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad Wednesday.
After reaching an injury settlement with the Chiefs in August after suffering a knee injury, Callaway is healthy and will join the Cowboys' practice unit. The wide receiver hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2020 and will provide Dallas with additional depth option off the active roster.
