Antonio Callaway: Signs with Vipers in XFL
Callaway (suspension) has joined the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers via waivers, ESPN.com reports.
Callaway was handed a 10-game suspension by the NFL in November after having been released by the Browns. Now having pivoted to the XFL to continue his professional career, there are numerous standing in the way of Callaway potentially reemerging in the NFL. He was also suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season, a ban which also came due to violating the league's substance abuse policy. Through 20 games with the Browns across two seasons, Callaway recorded 51 catches for 675 yards and five touchdowns.
