The Browns have waived Callaway, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Callaway, who was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, was benched by the Browns in Week 10 for being a late arrival for this past Sunday's win over the Bills. The Browns evidently weren't satisfied with Callaway's response to that and have decided to move on from the 2018 fourth-rounder. Now that he's no longer in the mix, Rashard Higgins is slated to serve as the team's No. 3 wide receiver behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

