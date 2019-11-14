Antonio Callaway: Waived by Browns
The Browns have waived Callaway, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Callaway, who was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, was benched by the Browns in Week 10 for being a late arrival for this past Sunday's win over the Bills. The Browns evidently weren't satisfied with Callaway's response to that and have decided to move on from the 2018 fourth-rounder. Now that he's no longer in the mix, Rashard Higgins is slated to serve as the team's No. 3 wide receiver behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.
More News
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Benching a one-game situation•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Benching may be disciplinary•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Not playing Week 10•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Flashes big-play potential•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Still No. 3•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Catches two in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
Thursday Night Football sees the return of James Conner, but the injury report is still littered...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...