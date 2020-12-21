site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Antonio Callaway: Waived by Miami
RotoWire Staff
Dec 21, 2020
5:41 pm ET 1 min read
The Dolphins have waived
Callaway.
In five games with Miami, Callaway logged just two catches on four targets for 20 yards. The 2018 fourth-rounder could catch on elsewhere before long, but it's hard to imagine him making a fantasy impact before the close of the regular season.
