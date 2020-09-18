Callaway (suspended) will be eligible to return to the field after the Dolphins have played seven games in 2020, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Callaway was handed a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy last November, and he's subsequently had four games added, so his first chance to retake the field will come during Miami's matchup against the Rams in Week 8. The Dolphins are lacking for quality receiving depth, so Callaway, currently a member of the practice squad, could see opportunities to make an impact this season as long as he's able to avoid any further off-field issues.