Antonio Crawford: Waived by Steelers

Crawford (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Steelers on Thursday, Dave Lolley of the Washington Observer-Reporter reports.

Crawford just signed with the Steelers on Wednesday, so his stay was an extremely short one. No details were given on the injury so there's no indication to when Crawford would be able to play if he signs elsewhere.

