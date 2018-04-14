Antonio Crawford: Waived with injury designation

Crawford (undisclosed) was waived by the Steelers with a failed injury designation Thursday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Crawford didn't touch the game field in his rookie season (2017). The West Virginia product finished his senior season with 24 tackles and six pass breakups in eight games, and he'll likely look for a special teams role now.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories