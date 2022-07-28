Gandy-Golden announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday, Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Gandy-Golden has decided to hang up his cleats and go back to school to continue his education. The 24-year-old will finish his career with one catch for three yards and 22 rushing yards on one carry while appearing in 10 games with Washington over the last two seasons.
