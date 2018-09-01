Garcia was waived by the Jets on Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Garcia had an eye on a depth offensive line role for the Jets, but ultimately did not earn the spot. The team opted to go a different route, which means the tackle will be forced to do the same.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos

    Draft Day Cheat Sheet

    Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 5.0

    When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...

  • odell-beckham-jr-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...