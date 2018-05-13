Garcia was waived by the Patriots on Friday with a non-football injury designation, the Boston Herald reports.

Garcia missed the entire 2017 season due to blood clots in his lungs, but indicated in March he had been medicinally cleared to play. It's unclear if the current issue is related or something separate, but the 24-year-old is in search of a new team regardless.

