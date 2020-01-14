Play

Antonio Gates: Closes curtains on career

Gates announced Tuesday that he has retired from professional football.

The 39-year-old's playing days already looked to be over after he went unsigned during the 2019 season, but Gates has now made his retirement official. He'll step away from the game as one of the most accomplished tight ends in NFL history and as a franchise icon for the Chargers, with whom he spent all 16 years of his career. He earned Pro Bowl selections in eight of those seasons, including three consecutive first-team All-Pro nods between 2004 and 2006, during which he recorded 22 touchdowns. Gates likely has a spot waiting for him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he's first eligible for induction in 2024.

