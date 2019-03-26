Antonio Gates: Could potential re-up with Chargers

Gates could still return for his 17th season with the Chargers according to head coach Anthony Lynn, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

The Chargers head coach seemed emphatic about the veteran's potential return, saying it was "absolutely" possible, but then later downplayed the possible interest suggesting the organization was in "wait-and-see" mode. In any matter, if Gates were to return he likely would play a minimal role considering Hunter Henry (torn ACL) is expected to be fully healthy for the start of training camp, and the ever reliable Virgil Green is still in the fold.