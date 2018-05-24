Antonio Gates: In consideration for return to LA

The Chargers likely will consider re-signing Gates in the wake of Hunter Henry's torn ACL, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Two factors played into the Chargers opting to move on from Gates this offseason: his age (38 in June) and a desire to expand the workload of Henry, a 2016 second-round pick. On the first day of OTAs on Tuesday, though, Henry sustained the season-ending injury. The front office is surely scouring the free-agent market for available tight ends, which includes Gates, Julius Thomas and Coby Fleener. Due to his track record with Philip Rivers, Gates is the clear-cut candidate to don the navy, gold and powder blue of the Chargers again in the near future.