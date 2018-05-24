Antonio Gates: In consideration for return to LA
The Chargers likely will consider re-signing Gates in the wake of Hunter Henry's torn ACL, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Two factors played into the Chargers opting to move on from Gates this offseason: his age (38 in June) and a desire to expand the workload of Henry, a 2016 second-round pick. On the first day of OTAs on Tuesday, though, Henry sustained the season-ending injury. The front office is surely scouring the free-agent market for available tight ends, which includes Gates, Julius Thomas and Coby Fleener. Due to his track record with Philip Rivers, Gates is the clear-cut candidate to don the navy, gold and powder blue of the Chargers again in the near future.
More News
-
Antonio Gates: Willing to leave Chargers•
-
Antonio Gates: Still unsigned•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Likely to play in 2018, potentially not with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Plans to keep playing in 2018•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Good to go this week•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Sits out practice due to illness•
-
Hunter Henry lost for season
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Chargers offense and the tight end landscape following the news...
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...