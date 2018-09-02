Antonio Gates: Signing with Chargers
Gates is signing with the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Chargers initially planed on moving on from the 38-year-old tight end, but they acknowledged having some level of interest after Hunter Henry suffered a torn ACL in May. Gates figures to handle a part-time role on passing downs, while Virgil Green likely will serve as the starter and take on a heavier snap count. Given the late timing of the transaction, Gates isn't a lock to be ready for Week 1 against the Chiefs.
