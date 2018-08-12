Antonio Gates: Still an option for Chargers
The Chargers are still considering whether to re-sign Gates, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
A dismal performance from the Chargers tight ends during Saturday's preseason contest against the Cardinals opened the door for head coach Anthony Lynn to field questions pertaining to the future Hall of Famer saying, "We've talked to Antonio and we're still talking with him. I don't know where that's going to go. We need to make more plays at the tight end position." While Virgil Green has reportedly meshed well with QB Philip Rivers, the rest of the depth chart has shown its lack of experience which could be a problem with Hunter Henry (ACL) already out for the season.
