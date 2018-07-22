Antonio Gates: Still an option for Chargers

Gates is still an option for the Chargers, ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams reports

The Chargers initially planned to move on from the 38-year-old tight end, but they reconsidered the plan after Hunter Henry suffered a torn ACL in May. While the team still hasn't signed Gates, general manager Tom Telesco recently acknowledged that he remains open to the idea. Virgil Green, best known for his blocking, is the only tight end on the Chargers roster (besides Henry) with a catch in the NFL.

