Antonio Gates: Still unsigned
Gates remains unsigned, making it unclear if he plans to continue playing football, Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times reports.
Gates indicated at the end of last season that he intended to return for another year, presumably planning to re-sign with the only team he's ever played for. Rather than immediately re-signing Gates at the start of the free agency period, the Chargers lured blocking specialist Virgil Green away from Denver. The team may be preparing to give Hunter Henry (abdomen) a typical starter's workload, after watching the 2016 second-round pick haul in 81 of 115 targets for 1,057 yards (9.2 per target) and 12 touchdowns in 29 games the past two years. Gates caught 83 of 144 targets for 864 yards (6.0 per target) and 10 scores in 30 games over that same period, proving to be far less efficient than his young teammate. He'll turn 38 in June and likely would have his role scaled back even further if he were to re-sign with the Chargers.
More News
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Likely to play in 2018, potentially not with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Plans to keep playing in 2018•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Good to go this week•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Sits out practice due to illness•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Throwback performance in win•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Likely stuck in committee•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...