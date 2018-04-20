Antonio Gates: Still unsigned

Gates remains unsigned, making it unclear if he plans to continue playing football, Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Gates indicated at the end of last season that he intended to return for another year, presumably planning to re-sign with the only team he's ever played for. Rather than immediately re-signing Gates at the start of the free agency period, the Chargers lured blocking specialist Virgil Green away from Denver. The team may be preparing to give Hunter Henry (abdomen) a typical starter's workload, after watching the 2016 second-round pick haul in 81 of 115 targets for 1,057 yards (9.2 per target) and 12 touchdowns in 29 games the past two years. Gates caught 83 of 144 targets for 864 yards (6.0 per target) and 10 scores in 30 games over that same period, proving to be far less efficient than his young teammate. He'll turn 38 in June and likely would have his role scaled back even further if he were to re-sign with the Chargers.