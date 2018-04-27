Antonio Gates: Willing to leave Chargers

Gates wants to continue playing football, even though the Chargers told him this offseason they don't plan to re-sign him, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Having spent his entire career with the Chargers, the 37-year-old tight end widely was expected to decide between re-signing with the team and retiring. It now seems he's considering a third option, one that likely would involve competing for a part-time role while playing for far less than what he's accustomed to earning. Gates didn't appear to have much left in the tank last season, catching 30 of 52 targets for 316 yards (6.1 per target) and three touchdowns in 16 games. His presumed departure from Los Angeles should free up more opportunities for Hunter Henry, who caught 45 of 63 targets for 579 yards (9.1 YPT) and four touchdowns in 14 games last year.