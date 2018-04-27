Antonio Gates: Willing to leave Chargers
Gates wants to continue playing football, even though the Chargers told him this offseason they don't plan to re-sign him, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Having spent his entire career with the Chargers, the 37-year-old tight end widely was expected to decide between re-signing with the team and retiring. It now seems he's considering a third option, one that likely would involve competing for a part-time role while playing for far less than what he's accustomed to earning. Gates didn't appear to have much left in the tank last season, catching 30 of 52 targets for 316 yards (6.1 per target) and three touchdowns in 16 games. His presumed departure from Los Angeles should free up more opportunities for Hunter Henry, who caught 45 of 63 targets for 579 yards (9.1 YPT) and four touchdowns in 14 games last year.
More News
-
Antonio Gates: Still unsigned•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Likely to play in 2018, potentially not with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Plans to keep playing in 2018•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Good to go this week•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Sits out practice due to illness•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Throwback performance in win•
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
What's the Fantasy value of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson?...
-
Pats replace Dion Lewis with Sony Michel
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Patriots drafting Sony Michel at No. 31 overall in the first...
-
Falcons score with big-play Ridley
The Falcons land a weapon in Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who has the skills to make...
-
Seattle surprises with Penny pick
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Seattle making the surprise selection of running back Rashaad Penny...
-
Moore a Steve Smith Carolina clone?
The Panthers snap up Maryland receiver D.J. Moore in the first round of the NFL Draft, and...
-
Martavis as Raider? Curb enthusiasm
The Steelers trade Martavis Bryant to the Raiders for a third-round pick. Dave Richard says...