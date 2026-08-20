The Dolphins held a tryout for Grier on Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Grier was waived by the Buccaneers in early September due to an undisclosed issue. The linebacker spent the 2025 season recovering from his injury and is ready to return to the NFL. Grier is a second-year player who played in seven games for the Buccaneers during the 2025 season. The linebacker played just one defensive snap over the seven-game span, spending another 104 plays with the special teams unit.