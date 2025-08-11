Antonio Hamilton: Works out for Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamilton (quadriceps) worked out for the Commanders on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Hamilton injured his quad in Week 16 last season while with the Falcons and finished out the 2024 campaign on injured reserve. Now healthy, the 32-year-old is looking for a new opportunity ahead of the 2025 season. He has 109 regular-season games of NFL experience.
