Hamilton (quadriceps) worked out for the Commanders on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hamilton injured his quad in Week 16 last season while with the Falcons and finished out the 2024 campaign on injured reserve. Now healthy, the 32-year-old is looking for a new opportunity ahead of the 2025 season. He has 109 regular-season games of NFL experience.

