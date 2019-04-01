Morrison was cited for flight interference on March 1, Jim Owczarski of Packers News reports.

Morrison was not arrested as a result of the incident, which occurred seven days before the Packers' decision to release him. Green Bay saved $2 million towards the cap in 2019 by parting ways with Morrison, so the decision may have come purely from a cost-cutting standpoint, but it's possible that the 24-year-old's citation could dampen his appeal on the open market. Morrison played all 16 games including eight starts last season, notching 48 tackles and one sack across that span.

