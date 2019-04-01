Antonio Morrison: Cited for flight interference
Morrison was cited for flight interference on March 1, Jim Owczarski of Packers News reports.
Morrison was not arrested as a result of the incident, which occurred seven days before the Packers' decision to release him. Green Bay saved $2 million towards the cap in 2019 by parting ways with Morrison, so the decision may have come purely from a cost-cutting standpoint, but it's possible that the 24-year-old's citation could dampen his appeal on the open market. Morrison played all 16 games including eight starts last season, notching 48 tackles and one sack across that span.
More News
-
Antonio Morrison: Cut loose by Packers•
-
Packers' Antonio Morrison: Tackle total cut in half•
-
Packers' Antonio Morrison: Little production in win•
-
Packers' Antonio Morrison: Sack on Sunday•
-
Packers' Antonio Morrison: Making strong case for roster spot•
-
Packers' Antonio Morrison: Sent to Packers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...