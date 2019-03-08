Antonio Morrison: Cut loose by Packers
The Packers released Morrison on Friday.
After Jake Ryan tore his ACL at the outset of training camp last summer, the Packers tinkered with other options at inside linebacker before landing Morrison via trade in late August. Morrison proceeded to play all 16 games with eight starts, parlaying 28 percent of the defensive snaps and 56.5 percent of those on special teams into 48 tackles and one sack. The 24-year-old will seek out employment elsewhere, though a similar role to that in Green Bay may be the best he can expect.
