Antonio Williams: Lands deal with Buffalo
Williams agreed to a contract Saturday with the Bills as an undrafted free agent, Ross Martin of 247Sports.com reports.
Williams worked as part of a running-back committee during stops at Ohio State and North Carolina throughout his four-year career. Though he earned his fewest carries since his freshman season in 2019, Williams was solid from an efficiency standpoint, rushing 48 times for 322 yards (6.7 YPC) and three touchdowns. He'll have his work cut out for him if he hopes to break camp as a member of the Bills' roster.
