Williams is out for the Pinstripe Bowl and will shift his focus to the 2026 NFL Draft, Jon Blau of The Charleston Post and Courier reports.

Williams, who will forgo one year of collegiate eligibility, declared for the 2026 NFL Draft less than a week before Blau's latest update, so the wide receiver being out for the Pinstripe Bowl assures that professional football is his next focus. In three of four seasons with Clemson, Williams logged at least 50 receptions, 600 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He's likely in the second or third tier of wide receivers in the 2026 draft class.