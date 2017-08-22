Antwan Goodley: Reaches injury settlement
Goodley (undisclosed) was waived by the Chiefs after reaching an injury settlement Tuesday.
Goodley was placed on Injured Reserve early in training camp. His injury settlement frees him up to sign with another team once he's healthy.
