Goodley was waived by the Chiefs on Monday, Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports.

Goodley, who had just signed with the Chiefs on Sunday, was waived alongside TE Emanuel Byrd. The team signed wide receivers Rob Wheelright and Corey Washington to take their places on the roster.

