New York waived Wells on Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Wells is among players caught up in roster cuts as the Giants move toward a 53-man group. The undrafted rookie spent his final collegiate season at Ole Miss, where he connected with Jaxson Dart to the tune of 28 catches for 553 yards and six touchdowns across 13 games. That rapport with Dart could assist Wells' chances of resurfacing on the Giants' practice squad.