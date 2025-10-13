New York signed Wells to the practice squad Monday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Wells spent the offseason with New York but was cut in advance of Week 1. He and Giants starting quarterback Jaxson Dart demonstrated clear chemistry during their time together at Ole Miss, and given that New York is in need of added playmakers at the wide receiver position with Malik Nabers (ACL) done for the year, it's conceivable that Wells could earn an opportunity to make an impact.