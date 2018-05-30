Antwaun Woods: Signs with Cowboys
Woods (undisclosed) signed a contract with the Cowboys on Wednesday.
Woods was waived earlier in May by the Titans with an injury settlement. Considering he's signed a deal with the Cowboys, there appears to be a chance he's healthy, or close to being healthy.
