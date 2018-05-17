Antwaun Woods: Waived/injured by Titans
Woods was waived/injured by the Titans on Thursday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Woods was removed from the roster to make room for the addition of John Theus -- who the Titans claimed off waivers Thursday. Woods last appeared in a game for the Titans in 2016 and will now be eligible for signing by any of the NFL's 31 other teams.
More News
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Funchess
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...