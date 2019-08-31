Antwione Williams: Exits Carolina
Williams was waived by the Panthers on Friday, Max Henson of the team's official website reports.
Williams only NFL action came in 2016 when he suited up for 14 games, including three starts, with the Lions. He was competing with a plethora of other linebackers for a chance to provide depth at the position, but was unable to show enough.
