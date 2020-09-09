Talib announced his decision to retire from the NFL via his personal Twitter account Wednesday.

Talib suited up for five contests with the Rams in 2019 before suffering broken ribs and being traded to Miami for salary relief. The five-time Pro Bowler will be best remembered for his outstanding play in Denver as part of the "No Fly Zone," where he suited up from 2014-17 and played a key role in winning Super Bowl 50. His 2013 performance in New England also earned Pro Bowl and second-team All Pro honors.